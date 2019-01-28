WASHINGTON (AP) — The author of a new tell-all book about the White House under President Donald Trump says one of Trump’s top policy advisers spoke dismissively about refugees.
Stephen Miller, who has pushed Trump to adopt strict policies against legal and illegal immigration, is quoted as saying “I would be happy if not a single refugee foot ever again touched American soil.” That’s according to Cliff Sims, a former White House communications aide and author of “Team of Vipers,” due in stores Tuesday.
The Associated Press obtained a copy Monday.
Neither the White House nor Miller responded Monday to requests for comment.
Sims writes that Miller would come to the White House press office demanding press releases any time a refugee or immigrant committed a “gruesome” crime in the U.S.