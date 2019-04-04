NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Somali police officer says a car bomb exploded near the gate of a police academy in the capital, Mogadishu, injuring six people on Thursday evening.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein said that the blast was apparently targeting the Gen. Kahiye Police Academy.

There were no immediate details about the type of blast which comes a day after Somali police warned against a potential attack by a suicide car bomber in Mogadishu.

Responsibility for the blast was not immediately claimed, but Somalia’s Islamic extremist rebels, al-Shabab, frequently carry out such attacks in the capital.