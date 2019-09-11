RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A son of Brazilian President Jairo Bolsonaro has compared the stabbing of his father last year to 9/11.

Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro said on the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack in the United States that the 9/11 assault shocked the world. He added that Brazil suffered “an attack on democracy” when his father was severely injured in the stabbing during a presidential campaign rally.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Bolsonaro said both events “left their mark on history.” He also posted an image of the smoking Twin Towers beside one of his father grimacing after being stabbed.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed when hijacker-piloted jetliners slammed into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a Pennsylvania field.

Bolsonaro is currently recuperating from surgery related to the stabbing.