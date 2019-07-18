RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is defending his administration’s first 200 days in power amid mounting criticism around issues ranging from the environment to nepotism.

Bolsonaro congratulated his government Thursday for not being targeted by any corruption denunciations, omitting that a member of his own family was until recently under investigation.

Brazil’s top court decided this week to suspend an investigation into Flavio Bolsonaro in a case involving suspect bank transactions. He denies any wrongdoing.

Bolsonaro is also under fire for trying to appoint another son, Eduardo, as ambassador to the United States.

During Thursday’s event, Bolsonaro also signed several decrees, including one that targets the movie industry, potentially jeopardizing its independence. A fierce defender of Christian values, Bolsonaro says public funding can no longer go to films that “disrespect families.”