LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Bolivian authorities say a bus rolled over on a mountain road in the southern part of the Andean country, then tumbled 100 meters (330 feet) into a ravine, killing at least 13 people and injuring 26 more.
Local media said four of the dead were part of a soccer delegation from Argentina that was in Bolivia to participate in a festival in the Sucre region. Police said Sunday’s crash happened in Cieneguillas, a town in the Tarija region south of La Paz.
The accident came a day after a highway accident in another part of southern Bolivia in which two buses collided head-on, killing at least 22 people and injuring 37.
Deadly bus crashes are common in Bolivia’s highlands where narrow highways often wind next to steep precipices.
