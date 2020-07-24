GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A search and rescue crew on Friday discovered the body of a missing photographer along a hiking trail in western Colorado, authorities said.

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the body of Conrad Earnest, 62, was found near Glade Park, south of Colorado National Monument. An autopsy was pending.

The cause of death was under investigation but wasn’t considered suspicious, authorities have said.

The announcement came after Grand Junction police reported that a missing person report had been filed for Earnest on Thursday.

Earnest specialized in nighttime photography, and The Associated Press recently published a photo he’d taken of the comet Neowise above Colorado National Monument.

Searchers discovered the body after locating Earnest’s vehicle in Miracle Rock campground.