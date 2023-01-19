DALLAS (AP) — Authorities have found a woman’s body in a field near the Dallas-area home of a man arrested last week in the disappearance of a woman who had threatened to tell his wife that he was dating her.

The remains discovered Wednesday evening in Grand Prairie have not yet been identified. The body will be further examined by a medical examiner, the Collin County sheriff’s office said.

Ocastor Ferguson, 32, was arrested Saturday on a kidnapping charge in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. Her burned car was found in a remote area of the Dallas suburb of Frisco on Jan. 12, the day after she was reported missing. According to an arrest affidavit, her aunt and co-workers said they hadn’t heard from her in several days.

Ferguson remained in jail Thursday, where records showed he was also being held on an arson charge. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.

Ferguson told investigators that he met Kelley online and they began dating over the summer, the affidavit said. He said he’d used a fake name with her but that she would figure out his actual name and that he was married, it added.

In conversations found by investigators on Ferguson’s phone between him and Kelley, she’d told him that she would tell his wife about the affair if he didn’t answer her, according to the affidavit.

Investigators also found that a vehicle Ferguson’s wife had reported stolen was located near Kelley’s home in Collin County, located north of Dallas, with gloves, duct tape and a blanket inside, the affidavit said.