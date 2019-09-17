HERMANN, Mo. (AP) — Authorities in rural eastern Missouri are investigating the deaths of a 4-year-old boy and the 37-year-old family friend the child was with.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the child was reported missing Monday night from the town of Belle, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis. The child had reportedly been with a man described as a family friend since Sunday morning.

The patrol says the man’s vehicle was found in rural Gasconade County at 11:30 p.m. Monday. The bodies of the man and the child were found nearby.

Names have not been released. Police have not disclosed any additional information.

Autopsies are planned.