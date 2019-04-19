THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a young bobcat captured, collared and released a day before a massive, deadly wildfire has given birth to four kittens.

Officials with the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area said Friday that biologists recently found the bobcat’s den in dense vegetation in a large residential backyard in Thousand Oaks.

While their mother was away, the biologists weighed, measured and tagged one male and three female kittens.

Their mother, B-362, was tagged the day before the start of last year’s Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.

Biologist Joanne Moriarty says in a statement that it’s been a stressful time for wildlife, “but we’re happy to see her thriving.”

Another female bobcat being studied has remained in the burn area but hasn’t reproduced.