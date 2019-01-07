CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A county school board in West Virginia is considering whether to suspend an assistant principal for a bathroom incident involving a transgender male student.
Fifteen-year-old Michael Critchfield says Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood harassed him for using a boys’ bathroom on Nov. 27, and told him, “you freak me out.”
The Exponent Telegram reports that Livengood was suspended with pay last month, a move that was effective for four days until the holiday break.
Harrison County Board of Education President Frank Devono says the board will meet Tuesday night to consider Superintendent Mark Manchin’s recommendation that Livengood be suspended indefinitely without pay.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- 'World's oldest woman' was 122 when she died; 1 researcher says she was lying about age
- Police investigate sexual-assault accusations after woman in vegetative state gives birth
Devono says countywide sensitivity training also is being implemented.