WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential prospect Michael Bloomberg is criticizing President Donald Trump for ignoring his administration’s climate scientists and failing to take action to address climate change.

The former New York City mayor made the remarks Wednesday at a showing of a movie he produced highlighting efforts by cities across the U.S. to reduce carbon emissions.

Bloomberg says Trump could benefit from watching the film but likely won’t see it unless it’s aired on Fox News.

The billionaire philanthropist has not said if he will run for president. But he contrasted himself with the Democrats who are running, pointing to the millions of dollars he has sunk into climate change initiatives.

He says candidates should be asked not just what they will do about climate change but also what they’ve already done.