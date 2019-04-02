MOSCOW (AP) — Three people were injured in an explosion inside an elite military academy in Russia’s second-largest city, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry said in a statement that an unidentified “object” went off early afternoon inside the prestigious Mozhaisky Academy in St. Petersburg, which trains officers for the army’s missile defense unit. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities did not give other details.

Several windows were shuttered on the second floor of the building, and dozens of cadets were being led out of the gated compound.

A local news website, Fontanka, reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device with an equivalent of 200 grams of TNT.