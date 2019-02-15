LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas lawmaker is proposing that a star on the state’s flag no longer represent the Confederacy, saying it should instead commemorate the contribution of Native Americans to the state.
Democratic Rep. Charles Blake’s legislation filed Friday wouldn’t change the design of Arkansas’ state flag. Instead, it would eliminate language from Arkansas law that says the blue star above the state’s name on the flag commemorates the Confederate States of America.
Under Blake’s proposal, the star would commemorate the Quapaw, Osage and Caddo tribes and the other Native American nations that inhabited Arkansas.
The proposal comes two years after Arkansas’ Republican governor signed a law removing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from the state holiday that honors civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Amazon dumps NYC headquarters and its promised 25,000 jobs
- Too big to sell: Airbus bids pained adieu to superjumbo A380 VIEW
- Unclaimed $1.5B prize: South Carolina could be big loser too
- Congress OKs border deal; Trump will sign, declare emergency WATCH
- Woman finds tiger in house, tells dispatch: 'I'm not lying' WATCH