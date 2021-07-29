President Joe Biden’s expected announcement of a vaccine mandate for federal workers has splintered groups representing large numbers of employees, raising questions about compliance and enforcement as the White House attempts to arrest the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

Some sectors of the federal workforce, including groups as disparate as law enforcement officers and postal workers, raised immediate concerns about the requirement, sending an early signal of looming problems.

The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, which represents more than 26,000 federal officers, has blasted the idea, saying that it believes requiring vaccinations represented an infringement on civil rights.

“There will be a lot of pushback. It’s going to be an avalanche,” President Larry Cosme said, warning that many of the group’s members at the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security would be opposed.

Rather than try to force employees to get vaccinations, Cosme said, the government could offer financial or other incentives to employees who get vaccinated.

Similarly, the American Postal Workers Union said that it was opposed to mandatory vaccinations for postal workers, saying in a statement late Wednesday that policies about vaccination and testing must be negotiated individually with the union.

The Professional Managers Association, meanwhile, which represents thousands of IRS managers, also released a statement that pushed back on the idea of a mandate, saying that the issue should be left to “agency leadership.”

Some traditionally left-leaning unions have also shown resistance.

The American Federation of Teachers, which represents some 130,000 health-care workers who could be affected by vaccination mandates in places such as California, released a statement saying that mandatory vaccinations must be part of the collective-bargaining process between unions and government leaders.

“In order for everyone to feel safe and welcome in their workplaces, vaccinations must be negotiated between employers and workers, not coerced,” said the union’s president, Randi Weingarten, typically a prominent liberal ally. “We believe strongly that everyone should get vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious exception, and that this should be a mandatory subject of negotiation for employers to keep their employees safe and build trust. But healthcare professionals are concerned that mandating vaccines outside contract negotiation will only result in more people leaving the bedside at a time when staffing levels are already low from the trauma of the past year.”

A mandate is garnering support among some unions, such as the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers, an AFL-CIO union that represents some 25,000 federal workers at agencies such as NASA and the Defense Department.

The union said it is embracing a mandate because of the safety and security it would provide to its members.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic, over 600,000 people are dead, and we don’t want any more of our members dying,” said Paul Shearon, the union’s president.

John Garrity has been an installation coordinator, a civilian position in the Navy, on military ships for 33 years. In an interview, he hailed the idea of a mandate, saying he hoped it would apply to the vast ranks of contractors in the federal government as well.

Garrity is fully vaccinated, having received his shots at Pearl Harbor in April. But he said he remains at high risk, as a 57-year-old with diabetes and with three children in his household.

He is based in Philadelphia but works all over the country — having recently done a work stint in Jacksonville, Fla. — and said he comes into contact with a couple dozen people most days on the job.

To him, a mandate is a simple issue of safety and responsibility as vaccinations have slowed to a crawl.

“There’s a lot of folks out there that don’t want to get vaccinated, and I think it’s time that it becomes a condition of employment — to protect everybody,” he said. “That’s why the president’s doing what he is doing. His hand is kind of being forced now.”

Other unions are holding off releasing public statements until full details of the policy have been shared.

The plan, which became public Tuesday, is part of an aggressive shift at the White House in recent days as the delta variant has spread markedly through parts of the United States, particularly among unvaccinated Americans.

Public health experts have long said that getting at least 70% of the public vaccinated would be the single most important tool in controlling the pandemic, but some parts of the United States have fallen far short of that target. And some authorities are urging an even higher rate of vaccinations now, given the increased virulence of the variant.

Many questions remain about the specifics of the White House’s plan, which could apply to anywhere between 2 million and 10 million federal government employees, depending on whether certain segments of the workforce, such as contractors, postal employees and grant workers, are excluded.

The military is not expected to be included in the new policy for now.

The new rules are expected to closely align with policies recently put in place for government officials in California and New York City — where employees are required to get regular testing if they refuse to get vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance is also reverberating through the federal workforce.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Biden administration altered its posture on wearing masks at the Defense Department, saying that vaccinated and unvaccinated people must wear a mask indoors in any department facility where there is “substantial” or “high” transmission of the coronavirus.

The government defines substantial transmission as 50 cases per 100,000 people — areas that cover vast swaths of the country, including Washington. Presently, only a handful of states have fewer cases than that.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission issued guidance in May that said employers could mandate vaccinations for workers to work on-site, as long as they do it in ways that do not run afoul of civil rights and disability statutes. And the Justice Department has also determined that federal law does not prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations, even if vaccines have been approved only for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Washington Post’s Dan Lamothe and Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.