SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said Wednesday that in all his decades in public office, he has never talked to any family members about their private business dealings. And he promises “an absolute wall” between government and his family’s financial interests should he be elected president.

Biden’s remarks follow scrutiny and Republican criticism of the business activities of his son Hunter and his brother James. Politico reported earlier this year that Hunter and James Biden sometimes tried to leverage Joe Biden’s political ties to attract investors for a hedge fund.

“I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses. Period,” Biden told reporters at a campaign stop in South Carolina.

President Donald Trump’s associates have highlighted Hunter Biden’s service on the board of an energy firm owned by a Ukrainian oligarch.

Joe Biden’s campaign said Trump simply wants to deflect from his own conflicts of interest from foreign business deals.

Biden said that he’d impose the same standards in his administration that were in place when he served as President Barack Obama’s second-in-command.

“There will be an absolute wall between personal and private and the government,” he said. “There wasn’t any hint of scandal at all when we were there, and I will impose the same kind of strict, strict rules. That’s why I never talk with my son or my brother or anyone else in the distant family about their business interests, period.”