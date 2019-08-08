DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa State Fair presidential blitz is underway, with former Vice President Joe Biden and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock blistering President Donald Trump and promising to fight for the state in the general election if they win the Democratic nomination.

Biden told several hundred fairgoers Thursday that he plans to work hard to win the Iowa caucuses after watching his previous presidential bids fall flat in the state that kicks off presidential nominations.

Then he wants to wrest Iowa back from the Republican column next November.

Bullock is making his eighth trip to Iowa in just over two months. He needs to build enough support here to qualify for the next presidential primary debates in September.

More than 20 presidential candidates will speak at the fair in the coming days.