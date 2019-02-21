RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A renewed push to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment in Virginia has failed by a single vote.
The House of Delegates deadlocked 50-50 on a bid to force a full floor vote on the gender-equality measure Thursday. The tie vote meant the effort failed.
ERA proponents had hoped Virginia will become the 38th state to approve the amendment. It would then have met the threshold for ratification in the U.S. Constitution.
But even if it’s ratified, court battles would likely ensue over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress.
Virginia House Republican leaders blocked passage of the ERA, saying it would lead to looser restrictions on abortions.