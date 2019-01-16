BANGKOK (AP) — Thai officials say they are deporting a Belarusian model who claimed last year that she had evidence of Russian involvement in helping elect Donald Trump president.
The woman along with several others pleaded guilty this week in a case related to holding a sex training seminar in Thailand.
Thailand’s immigration police chief said the group would board a plane to take them out of Thailand around noon Thursday.
Veshukevich and seven co-defendants were charged with soliciting and conspiracy and were given suspended 18-month prison terms. The group had said that they were conducting a class on sexual relationships.
While in custody, Veshukevich claimed to have recordings of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska talking about interference in the 2016 U.S. election, but never released them.