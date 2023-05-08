NEW YORK — It still is not Madison Square Garden, but at least the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is back in New York City.

Just a 7 train ride away from midtown Manhattan, champion dogs have invaded the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, for the 147th edition of the competition, which organizers say is the second oldest continuously held sporting event in the United States.

The very good dogs (they are all very good dogs) competed in agility and obedience championships over the weekend before moving to two days of judging to determine the best in each breed and group and, of course, best in show, which will be judged Tuesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Once a staple of the Garden, the show, like the rest of the world, was thoroughly thrown off course by the coronavirus pandemic. The last two competitions, both of which endured delays, were held at Lyndhurst, an estate in Tarrytown, New York. While taking away some of the live experience, the shows were still huge spectacles on television and online, with Wasabi the Pekingese being named best in show in 2021 and Trumpet the bloodhound taking the top spot in 2022.

This year, fans should be more prevalent with the show getting a bit closer to what people have come to expect. But first, the dogs had to get ready.