TEMPLETON, Mass. (AP) — A portion of a Massachusetts highway was shut down while state wildlife officials moved a family of bears that had set up a den in the median.
State police shut down a stretch of Route 2 in Templeton on Thursday morning while state environmental police tranquilized the mother bear and relocated her and cubs to a safer location in a nearby state forest.
Authorities say the bears had to be moved to ensure their own safety as well as the safety of motorists.
Route 2 is a four-lane highway in that area and was shut down for about 45 minutes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Flipping off cop is free speech, court says
- Parents charged in admissions scheme roll through US courts WATCH
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- Advertisers ditch Carlson's, Pirro's Fox News shows as protesters urge companies to join them
State police tweeted that “everything went beary well” with the move.