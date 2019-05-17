PARIS (AP) — A longtime chief of the Basque militant separatist group ETA has been jailed in France, a day after his arrest in a French Alpine town ended 17 years on the run.

A French judicial official said Josu Ternera, the most wanted ETA member since 2002, was transferred to Paris, formally notified of the arrest warrant and ordered jailed. The official wasn’t authorized to speak publicly.

Ternera was arrested Thursday in the town of Sallanches.

He was convicted in absentia in 2017 in France for involvement in a terrorist group and sentenced to eight years in prison. He has the right to request a new trial.

Spain says it will ask France to extradite Ternera to stand trial for alleged crimes against humanity and multiple killings before he completes a French sentence.