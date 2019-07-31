WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s a “Victory” for President Donald Trump’s youngest son Barron.

The White House says Mongolia’s government has gifted 13-year-old Barron Trump with a horse, which has been named Victory.

The horse will remain in Mongolia, but press secretary Stephanie Grisham says the Trumps are “very grateful.”

Mongolia has a long-standing tradition of gifting its horses to dignitaries.

Trump and Mongolia’s president, Khaltmaa Battulga, were meeting at the White House later Wednesday.

Former U.S. defense secretaries Donald H. Rumsfeld and Chuck Hagel received horses when they visited the landlocked nation, as did former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mark Esper, Trump’s new defense secretary, is scheduled to visit Mongolia next week as part of a trip to Asia, Australia and New Zealand.