JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A new bar in New Jersey is defending itself against allegations that a dress code it displayed recently was aimed at people of color.

The owner of The Ashford in Jersey City tells NJ.com that the placard was up for one day during the bar’s soft opening in December and was “a mistake” and wasn’t reviewed properly.

Among the banned apparel was oversized jewelry and chains, headphones and low or baggy pants.

Some patrons took to social media to call the dress code racist.

Owner Kenny Caulfield says the dress code “has nothing to do with race whatsoever.”

___

Information from: NJ Advance Media.