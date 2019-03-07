NORTH BELLE VERNON, Pa. (AP) — A bar brawl in western Pennsylvania ended with three stabbing victims being flown to a hospital.

The brawl in North Belle Vernon was reported around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. It wasn’t immediately known what sparked the brawl or how many people may have been involved.

The names of the three victims — two men and a woman — were not disclosed. The woman’s injuries were considered life-threatening, but further details about her and the male victims were not disclosed.

No arrests have been made in connection with the brawl.