BALTIMORE — Two people were shot Sunday, one fatally, bringing the total number of people struck by gunfire this weekend to 17, Baltimore police say.

Officers on patrol Sunday heard gunshots around 9:50 p.m. coming from the 500 block of Tunbridge Road. There they found a 40-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died.

Officers were called around 11:50 p.m. to the 1900 block of West Mulberry Street, where they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The weekend’s shootings — 15 of which took place Saturday — constitute one of Baltimore’s most violent on record. Of Saturday’s shootings, three were fatal.

When it comes to tracking record-setting crime incidents, Baltimore police’s public data is recorded in such a way that makes it difficult to pinpoint the city’s most violent days.

But according to police data posted on Open Baltimore, which contains crime statistics dating back to 2012, the grisly record for most people shot in one day was previously 12 people.

In 2016, at least 19 people were hurt by gunfire in one weekend. And in 2009, before police published crime statistics online, 18 people were struck in multiple shootings spanning a Sunday night into Monday morning.

(The Baltimore Sun Christina Tkacik and data journalist Christine Zhang contributed to this article.)

