MIAMI (AP) — A bail hearing is scheduled for a mechanic charged with sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner as part of a labor dispute.

Prosecutors are seeking pretrial detention for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani at Wednesday’s hearing. Defense attorneys are expected to argue that he should be released from jail on bail.

Alani was arrested earlier this month on a criminal complaint charging that in July he disabled an airliner with 150 people aboard at Miami International Airport because he was upset that ongoing labor negotiations were jeopardizing his chances at earning overtime.

The aircraft did not take off and no one was injured.

Alani is a naturalized U.S. citizen originally from Iraq. Prosecutors have not filed any terrorism-related charges in the case. Alani also has not yet entered a plea.