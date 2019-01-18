RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina education officials say a software error caused some students around the state to receive incorrect end-of-term grades this school year.

The Department of Public Instruction said it has been advising districts since December about the software problem. A department news release said the error comes from a change this school year in grade calculation methods in PowerSchool software.

The department said the software improperly rounded final grade averages ending with the decimals .3, .4 or .5.

The error could have affected as many as 109 school districts and 59 charter schools. Department spokesman Drew Elliott said the software is available to all public schools but not every district uses it for grade calculation.

PowerSchool didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if the problem has affected other states.