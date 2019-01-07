LAGRANGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a baby’s body was found in a portable cooler bag on the side of a Georgia road.
News outlets report the newborn’s body was found Sunday afternoon. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses said the cooler had been on the side of a road for several days, and possibly up to a week.
Sgt. Stewart Smith says the sex of the baby could not be determined immediately.
Authorities say an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Police: Armed Uber driver held man in crashes at gunpoint
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- 'World's oldest woman' was 122 when she died; 1 researcher says she was lying about age