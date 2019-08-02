VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a woman appears to have accidentally smothered her 6-month-old baby while they shared a bed at a Florida homeless shelter.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that deputies responded early Friday morning to the Samaritan Center in Vero Beach.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Eric Flowers says deputies attempted CPR on the infant and then transported him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation shows the boy suffocated as he slept next to his mother. A crib was next to the bed.

An autopsy will determine an official cause of death. Authorities haven’t released the names of the boy or his mother.

Detectives say no foul play is suspected.

The case has been turned over to the State Attorney’s Office, but Flowers says charges against the mother are unlikely.

