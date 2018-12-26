BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — An avid Buffalo Bills fan from Texas who’s battling cancer has been given a trip to Disney World thanks to the efforts of a fan club known as the Bills Mafia.

Ezra Castro is known as Pancho Billa for his game-day outfit that includes a sombrero and facemask in the NFL team’s red, white and blue colors.

The 39-year-old mortician from Dallas has attended numerous Bills games on the road and at New Era Field in Orchard Park, earning him the honor of being named the inaugural member of the Buffalo Fan Wall of Fame.

Last Sunday while watching the Bills-Patriots game at a Dallas-area bar with other Buffalo fans, the Bills Mafia surprised him with an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World in Florida for him, his girlfriend and their two young children.