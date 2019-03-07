DENVER (AP) — Firefighters say an avalanche has ruptured a natural gas pipeline in the mountains of Colorado.
Nearby highways, including a stretch of Interstate 70, the state’s busy east-west highway, were shut down as a precaution as crews work to shut off the gas.
Meanwhile, a tow truck was caught in an avalanche on the interstate at Vail Pass. The Colorado State Patrol said the driver was doing OK.
The highway is closed at the site until road crews can trigger controlled avalanches to bring down more snow during the day.
