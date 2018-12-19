WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An amended autopsy says the toddler whose ambulance overturned after being struck by a drunken driver died from a brain tumor and not injuries suffered in the crash.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports prosecutor Matt Breeding said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jose Martin Duran Romero will accordingly not be charged in the death of 2-year-old Braylon Hunter Jenkins.
An autopsy report released in September had said the crash knocked a breathing tube from Braylon’s body and was a contributing factor to his death a day later.
Romero is currently charged with driving while impaired, failing to reduce speed and driving without an operator’s license in the February crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Scary statistic: 90.5 percent of plastic is not recycled
- Judge delays Flynn sentencing, 'not hiding disgust' at crime WATCH
- Elon Musk's new tunnel 'a little rough around the edges' WATCH
- A Paradise fire cleanup crew joked about ruins and a charred cat. Then the town found out.
- 'Laverne & Shirley' star, 'Big' director Penny Marshall dies VIEW
The toddler was on his way to a North Carolina hospital after doctors in his native Virginia found a large mass on his brain.
___
Information from: Winston-Salem Journal, http://www.journalnow.com