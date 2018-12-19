Share story

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An amended autopsy says the toddler whose ambulance overturned after being struck by a drunken driver died from a brain tumor and not injuries suffered in the crash.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports prosecutor Matt Breeding said Tuesday that 28-year-old Jose Martin Duran Romero will accordingly not be charged in the death of 2-year-old Braylon Hunter Jenkins.

An autopsy report released in September had said the crash knocked a breathing tube from Braylon’s body and was a contributing factor to his death a day later.

Romero is currently charged with driving while impaired, failing to reduce speed and driving without an operator’s license in the February crash.

The toddler was on his way to a North Carolina hospital after doctors in his native Virginia found a large mass on his brain.

