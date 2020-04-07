KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — The wife and three children of a physical therapist who has been charged with their deaths died from overdoses of Benadryl and “unspecified violence,” according to autopsy reports released Tuesday.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Anthony Todt’s wife, Megan, was stabbed twice in the stomach.

His sons, Alex, 13, and Tyler, 11, had single stab wounds on their abdomen. His 4-year-old daughter, Zoe, had no evidence of trauma to her body, though homicidal violence was still listed as contributing to her cause of death, along with the Benadryl overdose, the autopsy reports said.

Prosecutors have said they intend to seek the death penalty for Todt, who was indicted on four counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty, online court records show.

Todt had a physical therapy practice in Connecticut to which he would travel during the work week, returning to Florida to be with his family on weekends at their home in Celebration, near Walt Disney World. The bodies of his wife and children were found in mid-January, weeks after they were believed to have been killed.