HAVERHILL, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker in Massachusetts has fallen down an elevator shaft and died.
The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says the 41-year-old Haverhill resident had been working at a construction site in the city on the New Hampshire state line Tuesday morning when he fell.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The worker’s name isn’t being released until his family is notified.
It’s not immediately clear what caused the fall or what construction company the man worked for. The height of the fall was also unclear.
State police and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.