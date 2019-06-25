MYERSTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man who allegedly placed a homemade bomb in a parking lot behind a Pennsylvania hotel told them he did it to warn police about aliens bent on destroying the planet.

State troopers responded to the Bahney House in Myerstown on Sunday. They discovered a suspicious package and 29-year-old David Oxenrider.

A state police bomb squad disabled the package. No one was injured.

Authorities say Oxenreider told police he had an encounter with aliens in 2014. He says they told him that if humans didn’t “start being good people,” they would destroy the planet with a nuclear laser beam.

Oxenrider is charged with manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe and reckless endangerment. He’s awaiting arraignment, and it’s not known if he’s retained an attorney.