CAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — The U.S. Forest Service says police are investigating the death of a mountain climber who was hiking up a moderately difficult snowy and icy area on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington, the highest peak in the Northeast.
Snow Rangers from the Mount Washington Avalanche Center responded to a report of an overdue climber on Sunday, Feb. 10. Volunteer search and rescue teams also assisted to search the terrain above Huntington Ravine.
The Forest Service said the climber was attempting to climb an area called Central Gulley. The body was found that evening, recovered from the mountain, and released to local authorities.
The climber’s name hasn’t been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Boeing 787 flight reaches 801 mph as a furious jet stream packs record-breaking speeds
- 'I ruined my life. I ruined my future': Two American wives of ISIS militants want to come home
- Intimidation, pressure and humiliation: Inside Trump’s two-year war on the investigations encircling him VIEW
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Microsoft says it has found another Russian operation targeting prominent think tanks
The Forest Service said icy conditions following several days of warm temperatures and rain increased the danger of long sliding falls the day of the accident.