SOUTH PARK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a western Pennsylvania church administrator stole $1.2 million that he and his wife used to pay for vacations, sports tickets and other personal expenses.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says 50-year-old David Reiter, of South Park, is charged with theft, forgery and receiving stolen property. His 44-year-old wife, Connie Reiter, faces two counts of receiving stolen property.

Authorities say the money was stolen from the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair over the course of about 17 years.

David Reiter had been the church’s administrator since 2001. Authorities say he falsified accounting data and created a fake auditor who he claimed handled the church’s reviews.

The couple made their initial court appearances Tuesday but didn’t enter pleas. It’s not known if they’ve retained attorneys.