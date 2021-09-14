MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — Four people have been found slain in an SUV with Minnesota license plates that was abandoned in a western Wisconsin cornfield, authorities said.

A 911 caller alerted deputies Sunday to the black SUV that was off a rural road in the Town of Sheridan, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have not disclosed why they think the four are homicide victims, who they are and where they are from.

In a Facebook post Monday, sheriff’s officials said the victims do not appear to have any connection to the area. The posting also said there may have been a second dark-colored SUV traveling with the vehicle that was abandoned.

No arrests have been announced. The Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and the Wisconsin State Patrol and assisting in the investigation.