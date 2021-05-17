ATLANTA (AP) — Three people wanted on murder charges in the death of a Georgia taxi driver last month have been arrested in Mexico and brought back to the U.S., authorities said Monday.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 30-year-old Megan Alyssa Colone of Stone Mountain; 26-year-old Oscar Manuel Garcia of Austell and 25-year-old Juan Antonio Vega were arrested in Mexico on Saturday and are now being held at detention facilities in Texas. Stone Mountain and Austell are two Atlanta suburbs.

The three now await extradition to Georgia in connection with the death last month of taxi driver Rosanna Delgado, 37, investigators said Monday. It’s unclear if any of them have lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

Vega, identified only as a resident of the Atlanta suburbof Cobb County, was named by GBI as the man investigators had been previously trying to identify who they said was also linked to the killing. Like Colone and Garcia, he is charged with murder in Delgado’s death.

Delgado was a Venezuelan immigrant who lived in Bethlehem, northeast of Atlanta. She went missing on April 16 after telling her husband she was going to pick up a fare in the Atlanta suburb of Chamblee. Family and friends say her husband tried to trace her whereabouts via his wife’s cell phone, but only found a bloody mask. The mother of two was found dead on April 20 at a rental cabin in Cherry Log in north Georgia, far from her home and last known whereabouts.

GBI has not commented on a motive for the killing, nor disclosed how Delgado was killed.

Advertising

Police said they are still seeking 25-year-old Juan Ayala-Rodriguez of Gainesville and 29-year-old Mario Alberto Barbosa-Juarez of Oklahoma City on murder charges in connection with the case. They said they consider the two armed and dangerous.

Authorities said a man in Covington, east of Atlanta, as arrested earlier on charges of tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property in the case after investigators recovered Delgado’s Ford Focus along with two vehicles that belonged to two of the murder suspects.

Investigators said they have also searching for a woman who may have been one of the last persons to interact with Delgado.