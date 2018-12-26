PINE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy shot his 17-year-old brother in the back on Christmas Day at a western Pennsylvania home.
The shooting in Pine occurred around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Northern Regional police say the younger boy was holding a .22-caliber rifle when it discharged and struck his brother. The teen was conscious and spoke to officers when they arrived at the home.
The teen was being treated at a hospital, but further details on his injuries were not released. The younger boy wasn’t injured.
It’s not clear how the boy got hold of the gun or why the shooting occurred. No charges have been filed against the younger boy, but the shooting remains under investigation.