BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has some special words of welcome for his guest, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is more than six decades his senior.

Kurz told Mahathir after meetings Monday in Vienna “for me personally it is nice, as one of the youngest prime ministers of the world, to be able to welcome the probably oldest prime minister of the world and also one of the most experienced prime ministers.”

Kurz is 32 years old; Mahathir 93.

The Austrian chancellor took office in December 2017; Mahathir is currently serving as prime minister for the second time. He took office last year in May, but first served as the country’s prime minister from 1981 to 2003.

The two men discussed economic relations and vowed to further increase their cooperation.