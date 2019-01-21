BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has some special words of welcome for his guest, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who is more than six decades his senior.
Kurz told Mahathir after meetings Monday in Vienna “for me personally it is nice, as one of the youngest prime ministers of the world, to be able to welcome the probably oldest prime minister of the world and also one of the most experienced prime ministers.”
Kurz is 32 years old; Mahathir 93.
The Austrian chancellor took office in December 2017; Mahathir is currently serving as prime minister for the second time. He took office last year in May, but first served as the country’s prime minister from 1981 to 2003.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Democrats reject, conservatives deride Trump's 'non-starter' of a border wall deal
- 'Sister Wives' family makes home in inclusive Arizona city
- 2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus VIEW
The two men discussed economic relations and vowed to further increase their cooperation.