VIENNA (AP) — Young conservative leader Sebastian Kurz has emerged from Austria’s election with his authority strengthened, but forming a new government could be a tricky and lengthy task.

The 33-year-old Kurz is poised to return to power after his People’s Party finished far ahead in Sunday’s vote but without a parliamentary majority.

Kurz could turn to the Freedom Party, whose support slumped after a scandal brought down its coalition government with the People’s Party in May; ally with the center-left Social Democrats, who had their worst showing since World War II; or negotiate with the Greens, who re-entered parliament after a two-year absence. He hasn’t ruled out a minority government.

By Monday, Kurz hadn’t committed himself to any coalition. Austrian newspapers speculated that a conservative-Green alliance is a likely outcome.