BERLIN (AP) — Austria’s leader says he expects U.S. officials to bring up their desire for European countries to take back captured Islamic State group fighters when he visits Washington this week, but he is “very cautious” on the issue.
Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is to meet President Donald Trump Wednesday. The Austria Press Agency reported that he told reporters in Vienna Tuesday: “I don’t think you can really prepare for a meeting with Donald Trump.”
However, he said he assumes the Americans will bring up European citizens who fought for IS in Syria after Trump demanded allies take them back and try them. Kurz said there are a few cases that Austria will examine.
He added: “We are very cautious here. For us, protecting the Austrian population of course takes priority.”
