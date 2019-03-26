BERLIN (AP) — A prominent far-right activist in Austria says he is being investigated over a possible donation received from the alleged Christchurch mosque gunman.

Martin Sellner, head of the white nationalist group Identitarian Movement Austria, said on social media that police searched his apartment Monday and seized electronic devices.

He said the “disproportionately high donation” came from a person named Tarrant — the same surname as the suspected Christchurch shooter.

Sellner said he’s being investigated on suspicion of “forming or being a member of a terrorist organization,” which he denied.

Christoph Poelzl, spokesman for Austria’s Interior Ministry, confirmed Tuesday that the country’s BVT domestic intelligence agency searched Sellner’s home at the request of prosecutors in the city of Graz. He referred further questions to prosecutors, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.