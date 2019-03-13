CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s prime minister says he won’t put officials in danger by retrieving extremists from the Middle East after an Australian Islamic State group widow asked to bring her children home from a Syrian refugee camp.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Australians who take their families to war zones to fight with the Islamic State group had to take responsibility for their actions.
His response came after the Australian Broadcasting Corp. interviewed the woman in one of the refugee camps in northern Syria where she has lived with her toddler son and malnourished 6-month-old daughter since they fled the Syrian village battleground of Baghouz.
ABC said the 24-year-old woman refused to confirm her identity and wore a veil during the interview, but it identified her Thursday as Zehra Duman.
