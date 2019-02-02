CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian police said a man was in custody after an “emergency situation” that prompted the evacuation of Brisbane Airport on Saturday night.
Queensland Police tweeted that there were no reports of injuries to members of the public or police.
The Queensland Police website issued a notice earlier Saturday night that said: “Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act tonight at Brisbane Airport due an emergency situation.”
It said that both Queensland Police and Australian Federal Police responded to the incident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Her knees 'broken beyond repair,' Vonn retiring after worlds VIEW
- Belarusian model: I gave info on Trump to Russian tycoon VIEW
- 20 charged in Chinese birth tourism crackdown VIEW
- 'Love ain't easy': Booker brings upbeat vibe to 2020 fight VIEW
- Women will surround Trump at State of the Union address
Police said in addition to the evacuation, airport trains were also suspended.