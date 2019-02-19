AURORA, Ill. (AP) — Relatives of the man who fatally shot five people at a suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse are offering their condolences to the victims’ families, saying “we deeply apologize” for the killings.
Forty-five-year-old Gary Martin died Friday in a shootout with police after he killed five co-workers and wounded five police officers at the Henry Pratt Co. facility in Aurora, Illinois.
Martin’s cousin Jesseca Clemons tells The (Aurora) Beacon-News her family “would like to send our deepest apologies to all the victims’ families, friends and loved ones.” She says her family is “praying for everyone” and asks for prayers as well.
Clemons says Martin’s mother is grieving for her son and is asking everyone to “find it in their hearts to find forgiveness” so her family and others can move forward.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Smollett developments leave some baffled, others outraged
- Obama quietly gives advice to 2020 Democrats, but no endorsement
- He threw away a napkin at a hockey game. It was used to charge him in a 1993 murder.
- Coalition of states sues Trump over national-emergency declaration to build border wall
- Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
___
Information from: The Beacon-News, http://beaconnews.chicagotribune.com/