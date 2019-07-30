OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The attorney for one of two men on trial in connection with a fire that killed 36 people at a San Francisco Bay Area warehouse two years ago has told the jury there’s enough evidence to find his client not guilty.

The East Bay Times reported Curtis Briggs, attorney for Max Harris, said during closing arguments Tuesday that the prosecution has used his client as a scapegoat for the deadly December 2016 fire during an electronic music show.

The prosecution has accused the 29-year-old Harris and 49-year-old Derick Almena, who rented the warehouse known as the Ghost Ship, of 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Briggs pointed out that Harris had not been there when Almena signed the lease in November 2013 and that it wasn’t him who threw the dance party the night of the fire.