WASHINGTON – Attorney General William Barr on Monday decried what he called a “failure” by federal jail officials to secure registered sex offender and multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanging in his jail cell over the weekend.

But the country’s top law enforcement official said Epstein’s death would not derail the ongoing investigation into those who might have aided Epstein’s alleged crimes.

“Let me assure you that this case will continue on against anyone who was complicit with Epstein,” Barr said. “Any co-conspirators should not rest easy. The victims deserve justice, and they will get it.”

Speaking to law enforcement officials in New Orleans, Barr said he “was appalled … and frankly, angry” to learn of the Metropolitan Correctional Center’s “failure to adequately secure” Epstein, who was awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges.

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” he said.

The attorney general’s comments were noteworthy in that he publicly blamed the Bureau of Prisons, which is part of the Justice Department, for the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s apparent suicide.

Barr did not specify what irregularities had been found in the aftermath of Epstein’s death, but vowed to “get to the bottom of what happened,” adding: “There will be accountability.”

Epstein, whose case has raised questions about whether he received preferential treatment in the past from Justice Department officials, was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning, according to people familiar with the matter.

His death has prompted investigations by the FBI, Justice Department inspector general, and the New York City medical examiner, and raised a number of questions about conditions inside the federal jail in Manhattan where the 66-year-old millionaire died.

Corrections officers had not checked on Epstein for “several” hours before he was found around 6:30 a.m., a person familiar with the matter said, just one in a series of missteps in the hours leading up to his death.

Officers should have been checking on Epstein, who was being held in a special housing unit of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City, every 30 minutes, and, under normal circumstances, he also should have had a cellmate, according to the person familiar with the matter and union officials representing facility employees.

But a person who had been assigned to share a cell with Epstein was transferred Friday, and – for reasons that investigators are exploring – he did not receive a new cellmate, the person familiar with the matter said Sunday night. That left Epstein, who had previously been placed on suicide watch, alone and unmonitored – at least in the hours before his death – by even those officers assigned to guard him.

The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the investigation.

The two corrections officers assigned to the special detention unit where Epstein was held were working overtime – one forced to do so by management, the other for his fourth or fifth consecutive day, the president of the local union for staffers said.

Serene Gregg, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3148, said the Metropolitan Correctional Center is functioning with less than 70 percent of the needed correctional officers, forcing many to work mandatory overtime and 60- or 70-hour workweeks.

She said one of the individuals assigned to watch Epstein’s unit did not normally work as a correctional officer but, like others in roles such as counselors and teachers, was able to do so. She declined to say which one or specify the person’s regular role.

“If it wasn’t Mr. Epstein, it would have been somebody else, because of the conditions at that institution,” Gregg said. “It wasn’t a matter of how it happened or it happening, but it was only a matter of time for it to happen. It was inevitable. Our staff is severely overworked.”

Also Sunday, Chief Medical Examiner Barbara Sampson said Epstein’s autopsy was complete, but she had not reached a determination on cause of death “pending further information.” The medical examiner also allowed Michael Baden, a private pathologist, to observe the autopsy at the request of Epstein’s representatives, Sampson said.

Epstein’s death has ratcheted up scrutiny of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, which operates the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a high-rise facility where Epstein was awaiting trial on charges that he sexually abused dozens of young girls in the early 2000s. After being found, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident, which authorities have classified an “apparent suicide,” triggered multiple investigations of how such a high-profile inmate, who was supposed to have been carefully monitored, could have died in federal custody. It also caused outrage among his victims and their representatives, who had hoped that Epstein’s trial next year would produce the justice they thought he had long evaded.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment Monday.