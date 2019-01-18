ATLANTA (AP) — A national landmark honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is closed due to the partial government shutdown, but will reopen in time for the King holiday with some corporate help.
Delta Air Lines announced Friday that the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park in Atlanta will reopen Saturday, in time for Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Delta says it’s giving an $83,500 grant to help the site reopen and remain so through Feb. 3, when Super Bowl 53 takes place in Atlanta.
The park includes the original Ebenezer Baptist Church where King preached; King’s birth home; and a visitor center.
Delta says the grant and revenue from National Park Service recreation fees will cover aspects of reopening the park such as cleanup, administration, and maintenance.
___
For AP’s complete coverage of the U.S. government shutdown: https://apnews.com/GovernmentShutdown